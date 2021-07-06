Police name Glasgow man found dead in flats
Police have named a man who was found dead at a block of flats in Glasgow's Lambhill on Saturday.
Police were called to reports of an injured man in a common close at Knapdale Street at about 02:00.
Barry McLachlan, 33, from Glasgow, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as murder.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court later.
Det Insp Peter Crombie, the senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Barry and officers are providing support at this difficult time for them.
"I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this inquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public."
He previously said police believed it was an isolated incident.