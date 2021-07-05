Glasgow MP's stalker banned from contact for five years
A man who hounded his local MP due to her views over Brexit has been banned from making contact with her.
Jonathan Bell harassed SNP politician Carol Monaghan between January and April 2019.
Prosecutors claimed the 35-year-old led the Glasgow North West MP to believe she was at risk of serious harm, with the MP removing her family from their home to a place of safety as a result.
Bell has been sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work.
He has been banned from contacting the MP for five years and will be under supervision for two years.
Bell will also be tagged for six months keeping him indoors between 19:00 and 07:00.
The sheriff heard the crime included Bell contacting Crimestoppers to say that Ms Monaghan's "life was in danger".
He also smeared tomato sauce on the door and window of her constituency office in Partick, which staff initially feared was blood.
Bell, from the Broomhill area of the city, posted photos of this on social media alongside an offensive comment.
He tweeted the MP at one stage, saying: "Carol Monaghan why are people saying your life is in danger?"
He also stated in reference to Brexit: "SNP MP is going against democracy."
He then left a concerning voicemail message on Miss Monaghan's office phone.
Bell pled guilty to a charge of engaging in a course of conduct which caused Miss Monaghan fear or alarm.
'Statement of threat'
At Glasgow Sheriff Court, his defence, Paul Hannah, said: "There was opposition to leave the EU and Miss Monaghan was one such public figure who borrowed words from the publicity to stop Brexit.
"Mr Bell in response had a Twitter account called 'Democracy is threat to free speech 19'.
"A number of people online expressed the view that the decision having been made should be accepted and implemented.
"He saw something online which he took to be a statement of threat against Miss Monaghan.
"He contacted Crimestoppers to report that and then posted a message on his own Twitter account saying 'Carol Monaghan why are people saying your life is in danger?'"
He added: "The MP was in Westminster and having regard to the way the message was interpreted she flew back to Glasgow and was escorted home by police.
"She was also told not to walk home from her constituency office."
The court also heard that Bell made admissions to police after his arrest and stated he was "awfully sorry" for his actions.
Sheriff Martin Jones QC said: "Let me make this clear, your behaviour was disgraceful and can't be condoned.
"You cannot behave in this way and the court will take a very serious view of that.
"These are means of objecting in political debate but you must not intimidate members of parliament, do you understand?"
Bell replied: "Yes."
Miss Monaghan was on the Westminster committee in May which quizzed ex-Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings on the government's handling of the Covid crisis.