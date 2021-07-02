Biker, 61, seriously hurt in Paisley hit-and-run
A biker has been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Paisley.
The 61-year-old was riding his motorbike on Greenhill Road, near the junction with Drums Road, at about 06:00 on Friday.
His blue Yamaha YZF was hit by a blue Renault Clio which failed to stop after the collision.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.
'Recently sustained damage'
Sgt Jon Mochan, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "We are working to identify the car involved.
"Anyone with information is urged to come forward. In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Renault Clio being driven in the area before or after the crash.
"In addition, I would ask that anyone with information regarding a Renault Clio car which may have recently sustained damage to the front of the vehicle, or been recently repaired, contact police".
He also asked for anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to get in touch.