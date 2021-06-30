Police release Rangers fan disorder images
Police have released images of people they want to contact about a "large scale disturbance" after Rangers' Scottish Premiership title win.
Police Scotland said they believed the 21 people would be able to assist their inquires into the gatherings on 15 May in and around Glasgow's George Square.
Thousands of Rangers supporters marched from Ibrox Stadium to the city centre despite requests not to gather.
Several arrests have already been made as part of the investigation.
Some people have appeared in court charged in relation to the disorder, which led to 47 injuries to police officers.
The force said their officers were continuing to investigate the incident.
They called on those who recognised individuals involved to come forward or submit information about the incident online.