BBC News

Police release Rangers fan disorder images

Published
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionPolice are looking for 21 people connected with Rangers fan disorder in Glasgow's George Square

Police have released images of people they want to contact about a "large scale disturbance" after Rangers' Scottish Premiership title win.

Police Scotland said they believed the 21 people would be able to assist their inquires into the gatherings on 15 May in and around Glasgow's George Square.

Thousands of Rangers supporters marched from Ibrox Stadium to the city centre despite requests not to gather.

Several arrests have already been made as part of the investigation.

Some people have appeared in court charged in relation to the disorder, which led to 47 injuries to police officers.

image captionBroken glass and rubbish covered the square in the aftermath of the violence

The force said their officers were continuing to investigate the incident.

They called on those who recognised individuals involved to come forward or submit information about the incident online.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.