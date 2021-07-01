Man arrested in Ayr after paramedics assaulted on duty
- Published
Police in Ayr have arrested a man after an ambulance crew was assaulted while on duty.
The paramedics were attacked while they were working at an address in Wellington Square at about 23:00 on Tuesday.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said all attacks against its staff were reported to police.
A spokeswoman said: "Our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and any abuse against them is unacceptable. Incidents like this will rightly be reported to the police."
'Dealt with robustly'
The man was due to appear in court on Thursday.
Ch Supt Faroque Hussain said none of the crew were seriously hurt, but said attacks like this were unacceptable.
He said: "I would like to emphasise violence or any form of abusive behaviour is not part of our emergency services' jobs and it will not be tolerated.
"Our police officers and partners work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and any incidents of this nature will be dealt with robustly."