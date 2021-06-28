Thomas Cameron murder: Reward offered for 'most wanted' fugitive
- Published
A £5,000 reward has been offered for help to find fugitive Derek Ferguson, who is wanted in connection with a 14-year-old murder investigation.
Crimestoppers have put up the cash on the anniversary of Thomas Cameron's death in Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs on 28 June 2007.
The 49-year-old barman was shot dead in the car park of the Auchinairn Tavern where he worked.
Police believe Ferguson may be based with criminal associates in Spain.
Detectives believe it is likely he is no longer known by his original name and may not be speaking with a Scottish accent.
Ferguson features on the National Crime Agency's most wanted list and he is part of the multi-agency Operation Captura fugitives hunt.
Police Scotland have released new images showing what he may look like now.
Det Supt John Wyllie, who is leading the investigation, appealed to anyone who has any knowledge of Ferguson's whereabouts to get in touch with police.
He said: "Since 2007, we have carried out extensive inquiries and I am certain that the commitment and tenacity of our officers and our partner agencies will result in Ferguson being found.
"If you know Derek Ferguson or have any information which will help us locate him, please come forward.
"Any information, no matter how basic it might seem, may be of significant assistance. If you are unsure whether information you know will assist our inquiries, please just share it with us.
"If you don't want to talk to my investigation team, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously as they are also offering a substantial reward for any information which leads to Ferguson's arrest."