Delivery date for overdue ferries slips again
The delivery date for two ferries being built for CalMac at the nationalised Ferguson shipyard has slipped again.
The first ship Glen Sannox will now be handed over between July and September next year - 15 weeks later than expected.
The nationalised shipyard said Covid disruption and a shortage of local skilled labour were to blame.
Glen Sannox, destined for the Arran route, was originally due to enter service in 2018/19.
The second ship, currently known as Hull 802, will be delivered between April and July 2023, according to the latest schedule.
The ship is due to operate on the Skye/Outer Hebrides routes.
The yard introduced a weekend shift in March, hoping to make up time that was lost during two shutdowns that took place during the Covid pandemic.
However, in an update to MSPs, it said it had only been able to recruit 40 skilled workers locally, 100 short of its target - and was now having to recruit overseas workers, via sub-contractors.
Some fabrication is also now being sub-contracted to other Scottish firms.
Despite the new 15-week delay for both vessels, Ferguson Marine said good progress was being made, including remedial paintwork and the completion of the main structural work on Glen Sannox.
Tim Hair, the turnaround director appointed by the Scottish government, said: "I know the further delay to the project will be a disappointment to island communities and others who await the arrival of the new ferries.
"There remains a lot of work to do on the vessels, but it is important to recognise the level of progress too, as well as the significant operational improvements we have implemented to introduce robust and effective business processes.
"We have, in effect, created a functioning shipyard business from a standing start."
How the costs have added up
- £97m - original fixed price contract for design and construction
- £110m-£114m - estimated cost of "remedial work" to finish the ships after the yard was nationalised
- £45m - Scottish government loans to Ferguson prior to its collapse, which are now "written down", an assumption they will not be fully repaid
- £4.3m - "exceptional costs" as a result of two yard shutdowns during the Covid pandemic
The Ferguson yard was owned by millionaire businessman Jim McColl when it won the contract to design and build the dual fuel ferries, which can use both diesel and liquefied natural gas.
Mr McColl had rescued the yard from going bust and invested heavily in refitting it, but the ferry order ultimately dragged the yard back into administration as costs soared and deadlines slipped.
Both sides blamed each other for the problems. Mr McColl accused CMAL, which procures ships for publicly-owned ferry firm CalMac, of making repeated specification changes while CMAL claimed the yard rushed ahead with construction before the design was ready.
The shipyard was nationalised by the Scottish government in December 2019.