Car found in Kilwinning police officer murder bid
A car that struck a police officer in an attempted murder in North Ayrshire has been recovered.
The attack in Eglinton Place, Kilwinning left the 28-year-old officer with serious injuries.
A blue Ford Focus - registration EJ62 YFL - was deliberately driven at her at about 01:30 on Tuesday while she and another uniformed officer were on their way to help colleagues with an inquiry.
The vehicle was found at Baidland Avenue in nearby Dalry.
The officer who was hit by the car required surgery and remains in University Hospital Crosshouse near Kilmarnock.
Police Scotland said extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver, who is believed to have fled the scene in a dark saloon vehicle.
Det Insp Stephen McCulloch of Saltcoats CID reiterated that anyone with information should get in touch. He also appealed for dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.
He added: "We are continuing to provide support to the officer, her family and colleagues."