Man guilty of stabbing his brother-in-law to death
A man has been found guilty of stabbing his brother-in-law to death in Glasgow.
Thomas Reilly, 44, killed 43-year-old Andrew Linton in Easterhouse on 3 December 2019.
He had been accused of murdering the 43-year-old, but was found guilty of culpable homicide after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Reilly, who had denied murder, has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced next month.
The court heard that Reilly had been "angry" at his sister Sharon on the day of the attack.
He went to the home where she lived with Mr Linton, and there was a confrontation between the two men.
Reilly stabbed his victim in the chest then walked off.
He then phoned his partner and said he had stabbed Mr Linton.
When he was arrested, Reilly told police: "I have just killed someone I love.
"I have killed my brother-in-law. It should never have happened."