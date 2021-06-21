Man jailed for rape and murder of woman in her home
- Published
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the rape and murder of a mother in her own home.
David Hose attacked Kirsty Robertson at the property in Ayr in the early hours of 20 October, 2019.
The High Court in Glasgow had previously heard how the 29-year-old's body was discovered on her couch by neighbours.
Hose was separately convicted of raping a second woman at another house in Ayr in June 2017.
Judge Simon Collins QC told Hose: "You assaulted and raped Kirsty Robertson in the living room of her home while she was intoxicated with alcohol.
"If that was not appalling enough, her children have suffered the loss of their mother."
Hose was jailed for life and told he will have to serve at least 18 years before he can apply for parole.
The court heard how he attacked Ms Robertson after spending the night drinking with her and a female friend.
Prosecutors said he took advantage of the mum, who was described as "intoxicated, unconscious and incapable of giving consent".
Hose then left the house before later texting another friend to say he thought Ms Robertson might be dead.
A post-mortem examination was unable to conclusively establish a cause of death.