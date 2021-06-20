Man dies after motorbike crashes off Fenwick road
- Published
A 60-year-old man has died in Ayrshire after losing control of his motorbike and crashing off the road.
The accident happened on the A77, near Harelaw Farm, Fenwick, at about 18:15 on Saturday, as the bike was travelling north.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for several hours.
Police are appealing for anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash to contact them.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.
