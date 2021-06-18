Giant water fountain erupts from burst main
A major water main failure has sent a giant column of water high into the sky above Renfrewshire.
Passing drivers snapped some spectacular images of the geyser-like column of water beside the B786.
Scottish Water said a 12in (30cm) diameter pipe had burst, affecting about 200 properties in Lochwinnoch, Kilmacolm and Kilbirnie.
One motorist said the plume appeared to be about 60ft (18m) high and was visible a mile away.
A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: "A tanker is on site to bring some customers back into supply where possible and help minimise disruption.
"Traffic management has been set up at various locations to allow excavation work to expose and repair the pipe.
"Some customers may still have an interruption or change to supply while this essential repair is carried out."