McVitie's factory closure 'a slap in the face' to 500 Glasgow workers
Union leaders have described news that nearly 500 workers at the McVitie's biscuit factory in Glasgow are to lose their jobs as a "slap in the face".
McVitie's owner Pladis is believed to have given formal redundancy notices to all 472 staff at the Tollcross plant.
Scottish Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said she was "extremely disappointed".
The company had previously said that, pending consultation, the factory would close in late 2022 with production moved to other factories in the UK.
Turkish-owned Pladis has blamed "excess capacity" at its plants for the move.
There have been concerns raised about the future of the plant, which produces Hobnobs and Rich Tea biscuits among other products, for a number of years.
An action group set up to try and save the site presented a series of proposals as an alternative to site closure last week, according to Ms Forbes.
"We are therefore extremely disappointed Pladis has decided to notify staff they are at risk of redundancy," she added.
She said the group would meet next week to consider how they can support staff affected by the closure and secure the jobs.
"I would once again ask Pladis to engage directly with the action group to explore opportunities to secure a future for the site," she said.
'Belligerent and arrogant'
A joint statement by the Unite Scotland and GMB Scotland unions said the closure of the factory, which has been operating in the city for nearly 100 years, was "a disgrace".
Pat McIlvogue, of Unite, said the company had refused to engage with the action group which includes representatives from the government, the unions, and Glasgow City Council, among others.
He said: "Everyone except the company is working together in order to bring forward options which could save hundreds of jobs in the local area.
"Pladis has a duty of care to hundreds of workers to jointly discuss with us what could be done to save jobs instead of this belligerent and arrogant approach which they have adopted."
The GMB's David Hume accused Pladis managing director David Murray of "an act of extreme bad faith".
He said the closure was "a gross insult to hundreds of workers and their families who are fighting for their livelihoods and community".
Mr Hume added: "This is a profitable business with an innovative workforce that can and should have a future in the east end of Glasgow."
When he announced the redundancy consultation period in May, Pladis MD David Murray said he acknowledged the news would be "difficult for our colleagues at Tollcross".
He said: "Pladis is home to some of Britain's best loved brands which have been part of the fabric of our society for nearly 200 years.
"In order to protect them for generations to come, we must take steps to address excess capacity in the UK."
Pladis has been approached for comment.