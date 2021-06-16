Murder charge after body found in Paisley hospital grounds
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man whose body was found in the grounds of a hospital.
Stephen Quigley, 26, from Neilston, East Renfrewshire, was found dead near the Royal Alexandra Hospital off Craw Road in Paisley on 24 March.
Ben McCulloch, 26, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday accused of killing Mr Quigley, and was remanded in custody, according to the Crown Office.
He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
No pleas were entered, the Crown Office said.
The case was committed for further re-examination and Mr McCulloch is expected to appear in court again within the next eight days.