Helipad in memory of Covid paramedic officially opens
- Published
A new hospital helipad dedicated in memory of a paramedic who died with Covid has opened on the Kintyre peninsula.
The facility close to Campbeltown Hospital has already helped with the transfer of 19 patients since it became operational in April.
Before it was built, air ambulances often had to land in a waterlogged field or at Campbeltown Airport.
The helipad is named after Robert Black who died in May last year, aged 52.
Mr Black, who worked for the Scottish Ambulance Service for nearly 30 years, was a supporter of efforts to build a dedicated helicopter landing facility before becoming ill with Covid-19.
His widow Catherine said: "Our family are humbled and immensely proud that the helipad has been named after Robert. We extend our grateful thanks to all who brought this project to fruition for our resilient and vibrant community."
Air ambulances had previously landed in a field when transferring patients to other hospitals, and in bad weather vehicles sometimes became stuck in the mud.
If conditions were too bad, a five mile journey to Campbeltown Airport was required, which delayed treatment.
After learning about the challenging ground conditions, Stuart McLellan who has family in Campbeltown, spent three years working with Eric Spence from the South Kintyre Development Trust, to build a helipad close to the hospital.
The project was boosted by a £270,000 donation from the Help Appeal, a national hospital helipad charity.
Pauline Howie, chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "The Robert Black Memorial Helipad, which is accessible 24/7, all year round, is a true example of fantastic local collaboration which has improved patient and staff experience."