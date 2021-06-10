Health secretary to hold talks over Euro 2020 fan zone plans
- Published
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is to have further talks with Glasgow City Council about the arrangements for the Euro 2020 tournament.
Clinical advisers will also attend the meeting to explore if further measures are needed for matches at Hampden or the city's fan zone.
Plans to let thousands of people watch matches on large screens at Glasgow Green have faced criticism.
Mr Yousaf has described both the games and fan zone as "low risk" events.
Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday, with Glasgow one of 11 host cities.
Opposition MSPs have been pushing for those attending the Glasgow fan zones to be subject to further Covid measures such as mass testing or temperature checks.
About 12,000 fans will also gather in Hampden Park for four matches this month, taking the national stadium to 25% capacity.
Wembley Stadium in London is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test result for entry to the Euros matches it is hosting.
On Tuesday Mr Yousaf was questioned in Holyrood over the controversial plans for the fan zone - he said it was a "low risk event" which would be monitored on an ongoing basis.
Members of the public are encouraged to take a lateral flow test before going to the area, however it is not mandatory - as it was in England for the FA Cup final - due to issues around equality, Mr Yousaf said.
It comes amid an outcry about an inconsistency in approach from some sectors in level two areas still facing restrictions - including soft play centres, hospitality, the cruise industry and school sports days.