Argyll fatal crash driver jailed for three years
A man who caused the death of a woman after driving dangerously on an Argyll road has been jailed for three years.
Samuel Lloyd crossed into the opposing carriageway before his vehicle collided with Julie Goodman's car.
Judge Lady Scott said Mrs Goodman, 58, was "well loved" and had been enjoying her life when it was taken from her.
Lloyd, 28, of Oban, had earlier been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving on the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road on 15 October 2018.
Lady Scott told Lloyd at the High Court in Edinburgh: "This was a road that you knew well."
The judge said to cross the central line when it appeared he did not know what was coming presented "an obvious risk of danger".
Lloyd's trial heard he failed to maintain proper observations and crossed into the opposing carriageway when it was not safe to do so.
Five-year ban
Lady Scott acknowledged that he was driving within the speed limit at the time and had shown "considerable remorse".
She said a background report prepared on Lloyd was "positive" and suggested that there was no indication he would re-offend.
She told him: "I have read the many testimonials in your favour which are compelling."
The judge banned him from driving for five years and told him he would have to resit an extended test.
Defence counsel Niall McCluskey said Lloyd had shown genuine remorse and his mental health had suffered.
He said Lloyd had previously offered to plead guilty to the lesser offence of causing death by careless driving.
Mr McCluskey said that aggravating features such as speeding or driving after consuming drink or drugs were not present in the case.
Lloyd was also convicted of using the vehicle he was driving at the time while uninsured or unsecured against third party risks.