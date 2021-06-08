Teenage cyclist killed in Harthill bus crash 'had a heart of gold'
The family of a 15-year-old boy who died after colliding with a bus while cycling have described him as "a quiet boy with a heart of gold".
Jay Gallacher had been cycling along Church Street in Harthill, North Lanarkshire, when he was struck by the bus at about 20:10 last Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
The 58-year-old female bus driver was taken to Wishaw General Hospital as a precaution.
A statement released by the teenager's family said their "whole world had changed forever".
It added: "Jay was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.
"He was a quiet boy with a heart of gold, who would do anything for anyone.
"He loved playing computer games and riding on his bike and always had a cheeky smile that would light up a room wherever he went.
"Jay, you will always be in our hearts. Fly high son, until we meet again."
Police have appealed for help from witnesses to the crash.
Sgt Ryan McAuley previously said: "A number of people were in the area at the time and we are asking those who have not already spoken to police to get in contact with us.
"You may also have dashcam footage and we would ask you to check back and come forward with it."