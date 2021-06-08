'Mission Impossible' thief jailed for Glasgow shop raid
A thief who carried out a Mission Impossible-style raid at a historic Glasgow building has been jailed for 18 months.
Martin West committed the theft at the Egyptian Halls in Union Street in May last year.
The 53-year-old tied himself to a rope, carved a hole in a ceiling and lowered himself into the Dr Faust clothing shop below.
The store was closed at the time due to the first Covid lockdown.
Glasgow Sheriff Court was told West was caught on CCTV while committing the theft.
Lowered himself down a hole
Prosecutor Carrie Stevens said: "It showed West lowering himself down a hole in the roof using a rope within a cupboard.
"He then entered the front room of the shop with the rope still attached to his stomach.
"He selected items such as laptops, cameras and clothing before concealing them in carrier bags."
The shop owner later discovered his store had been ransacked, but there was no sign of forced entry.
The court was told that the floor above the shop, the Egyptian Halls, was unused.
'Some degree of planning'
Miss Stevens said: "The window had been forced open and a large bungee-style rope had been tied onto the scaffolding poles.
"The rope was attached to pillars within the floor above the shop and led onto a small hole on the floor.
"The hole led to a cupboard at the shop."
The court was told the stolen goods, which were valued at several thousand pounds, had not been recovered.
Sheriff Paul Crozier told the court: "It seems clever, and I will point out opportunistic, for someone to attend and have a rope with them.
"It seems there was some degree of planning."