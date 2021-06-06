Biker found in fatal Elvanfoot crash after reported missing
- Published
A motorcyclist who had been reported missing by his family was found to have been involved in a fatal road crash hours later.
The 61-year-old man died at the scene of the crash on A702, five miles south of Elvanfoot in South Lanarkshire.
His black Triumph motorbike had gone off the road and down an embankment.
Police were alerted to the accident at 09:25 on Saturday, but he had been reported missing by his family on Friday when he did not return home.
Officers are now trying to establish when the accident happened.
They know he used a filling station in Sanquhar at about 11:30 on Friday but they want to establish his movements after that.
Sgt Ryan McAuley said: "I would urge anyone who saw this black Triumph motorbike being driven on Friday, 4 June to contact officers.
"I would also ask any motorists in the area with dashcams to check back for any footage of the motorbike."