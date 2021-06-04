Celebrity barber can thank brothers for his success
Exauce Imbo was an early convert to the art of hair styling.
He watched with rapt attention when his father's friend would come to his house to cut his hair.
He saw it as an art form and wanted to know more.
Six years and hundreds of forced haircuts on his two brothers later, he is one of Glasgow's top black haircare barbers with a list of celebrity clients and huge ambitions.
Exauce picked up the clippers at the age of 14 and never looked back, bravely opening his first barber shop during the pandemic.
The gamble paid off and he now has clients including Rangers footballer Jermain Defoe and Celtic rival Odsonne Édouard, as well as Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Chris Biggs.
Exauce told BBC Radio Scotland's Mornings with Stephen Jardine programme how his brothers played their part in his success.
He said: "My dad's friend Austin used to come round to cut his hair in the house and I was always intrigued by how he was doing it. It was like like a work of art to me.
"I thought I could do that and I started cutting my brothers' hair, and then I went on to friends and friends of friends..."
But he said his brothers were initially nervous.
"They were my younger brothers so they never had any choice," he laughed.
"I started with two brothers, a pair of scissors, a pair of clippers and they used to get their hair cut every week, even though they didn't need a haircut, I would cut their hair.
"I had plenty of disasters along the way. But you learn from it."
'Different type of clients'
The turning point was an apprenticeship in hairdressing at the age of 16.
Exauce knew a lot already but also knew he had a lot to learn.
He said: "I had to develop my scissor work and styling, product knowledge, and I did gain a lot from that apprenticeship.
"I had to adapt to the different type of clients, the services. Everything was new to me but I wanted to learn everything."
His apprenticeship gave him a foundation in cutting Caucasian hair and he continued to build his knowledge in caring for afro hair, which he says needs completely different skills.
A fast learner, Exauce started marketing himself on social media, getting his brand ExTheBarber out there.
Knowing the demand for black haircare in Glasgow was increasing, last year he took the brave step of opening his own barber shop during the pandemic and launched Exstudio at the age of 19.
He explained: "I was thinking, if I do start up during lockdown the business will either go really well or go really badly because after lockdown there will be a big demand.
"But since I opened up last June/July I have been fully booked."
Based in Ibrox, Ex has attracted top-name footballers to his client list. His knowledge and skill with black hair care has built his reputation.
He says he loves what he does - and it comes across.
'I feel good giving them confidence'
"It's just the transformation, going from long hair to fresh and seeing the reaction from the client knowing you have transformed them and given them confidence as well. That bounces back on me and makes me feel good that I have made someone else feel good."
And he believes his professionalism is what keeps clients coming back.
"It comes down to the craft itself. If you are giving out a good service, a good haircut, if you communicate with your client and they like it they will come back to you. If they don't, they won't."
In Glasgow, says Exauce, there are black barbers, but "you have to really look to find them".
He wants to expand and eventually have his own teaching academy to share his knowledge.
"I now have my little barber shop with two chairs. I would like to expand that somewhere bigger, maybe launch my own product line, launch more barbering courses and teaching courses and get my own barbering school.
"I would love to teach people and put more people into the craft and progress them."