Woman last seen four days before body found in Glasgow flat
Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Glasgow have confirmed she was last seen four days before her body was discovered.
Esther Brown, 67, was found in her flat in West Princes Street, Woodlands, at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
As forensic searches continue in the area, police revealed that Ms Brown was last seen on Friday evening.
Officers appealed for anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.
