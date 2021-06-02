Death of woman found in Glasgow flat treated as suspicious
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 67-year-old woman at a flat in the Woodlands area of Glasgow.
The woman's body was found in the flat in West Princes Street at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
She has so far not been formally identified.
Officers said an extensive investigation was under way to establish the circumstances leading up to the woman's death and lines of inquiry were being pursued.
Det Supt Suzie Chow, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Teams, said: "I would ask anyone who has any information that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch. It is imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for this woman's death as soon as possible.
"The area of West Princes Street is very residential and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something untoward in the lead up to the discovery of the woman's body yesterday.
"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem to you, please contact us as soon as possible."
Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.