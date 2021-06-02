Scottish climate campaign to highlight net-zero benefits
- Published
People across Scotland are being urged to help tackle the climate emergency ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.
A major TV, radio and digital campaign called Let's do Net Zero has been launched to highlight the benefits a net-zero society would bring to the economy, health and the environment.
It also aims to raise awareness of climate change and biodiversity loss.
Scotland is committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.
Capital investment of £1.9bn will be spent on low-carbon projects in 2021/22 to tackle climate change and create green jobs.
The Scottish government's domestic campaign will provide information and resources on how people can help reduce emissions while improving their health and wellbeing. It will also highlight the achievements of communities, businesses and organisations that have already taken action to reduce emissions and introduce more environmentally-sustainable practices.
The international campaign will demonstrate the action that Scotland is taking to protect the planet, inviting global collaboration ahead of COP26.
Surveys suggest that at least three quarters of the Scottish public agree that action on climate change must be taken now, while under a quarter consider themselves knowledgeable about the consequences of failing to act.
'We need to secure a future for our most iconic species'
Wildlife ranging from puffins to mountain hares and bumblebees are already under threat from climate change, according to a new report by the WWF.
The conservation charity is calling on world leaders meeting for COP26 to ensure action to curb global temperature rises to 1.5C.
The group insists the impact of climate change is not "a far-off threat" and that without action "we will slide faster and faster towards catastrophe".
Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF, said: "If we are to secure a future for some of our most iconic species and habitats, and indeed ourselves, then 2021 must be a turning point.
"World leaders must seize the chance at COP26 to build a greener, fairer future - one with nature at its heart.
"As hosts, the UK government needs to show it can deliver on its ambitious climate targets by publishing a credible action plan without delay, outlining the steps it will take to cut harmful emissions and reach net-zero."
Michael Matheson, secretary for net zero, energy and transport, said: "Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to declare a climate emergency and we are wholly committed to ending our contribution to climate change, definitively, by 2045.
"We can be proud that we have already halved our greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, but the second half of the journey to becoming a net-zero nation will be far more challenging, and require everyone to play their part."
He added: "Climate change is the greatest threat facing the world's population. It's not a distant, far away problem: we're already seeing the impact here in Scotland."
Mr Matheson said the journey to net zero would "transform every aspect of our lives: how we live, how we work, how we travel".
"2021 is a vital year for climate action and COP26 in Glasgow puts Scotland centre stage," he said. "The time for action is now. It is the people living on this planet, at this moment, who can secure the future of our climate for the next generations.
"Scotland can show the rest of the world how it's done - and ensure our people, businesses and communities are at the forefront of our new green economy."