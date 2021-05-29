Covid in Scotland: Drop-in vaccine centres open in Glasgow
- Published
People in Glasgow aged over 40 are being urged to visit a mobile centre if they are yet to be vaccinated.
The new drop-in centres are aimed at those yet to have a first dose of the vaccine or who have waited more than 10 weeks for a second dose of AstraZeneca.
The first minister confirmed on Friday the city would continue to be the only part of Scotland to remain in level three Covid restrictions.
It follows figures showing case numbers rose by about 30% in the past week.
A Covid-19 vaccination drop-in began running in the south of Glasgow at the Gurdwara in Pollokshields earlier this week.
That prompted another to be opened on Saturday at the New Victoria Hospital minor injuries unit carpark in the city.
A similar facility will run from the SSE Hydro from Sunday, with others operating in Paisley, Bearsden, Alexandria, Renfrew, Johnstone, Greenock, Dumbarton, Eastwood, Kirkintilloch, Clydebank and Port Glasgow from the start of next week.
The centres will have a set number of appointments and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
There had been speculation ahead of the Scottish government's Covid briefing on Friday that Glasgow would join the rest of the Scottish mainland in level two.
But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was concern about an outbreak of the Indian variant of the virus which was now accounting for at least half of the new Covid cases in the city.
Ms Sturgeon said it was hoped Glasgow would be able to move to level two on Saturday of next week - with a final decision being taken on Tuesday.
And she said there were signs that the situation in Glasgow was beginning to stabilise, with the number of new cases falling in recent days in the postcode areas in the southside of the city which had been at the centre of the outbreak of the Indian variant.
The level three restrictions mean people are not allowed to meet in each other's homes, and pubs and restaurants are not able to sell alcohol indoors. Non-essential travel in and out of the city is also prohibited.
Many Glasgow business owners say they are struggling to survive after spending more than 270 days under tough restrictions, and have criticised the Scottish government for not giving them more financial support.
And opposition parties had demanded urgent action to get the city back on a level footing with the rest of the country - where restrictions have eased in recent weeks - as quickly as possible.
The rest of mainland Scotland is currently due to join most of the country's island communities in level one on 7 June, before the country moves to level zero - meaning something close to normality - on 28 June.
Despite the rise in case numbers there has been no significant increase in the number of people being hospitalised with the virus - which public health experts say suggests that it is mainly younger, unvaccinated people who are contracting it.
The number of infections has risen from 112 cases per 100,000 to about 136 per 100,000 - over the past week, while the rate of positive tests has also crept up from about 4% to 4.4%.
The R number - effectively the rate at which the virus spreads - for Scotland is now estimated to stand at about 1.3, largely driven by the number of cases in Glasgow.
Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update next Tuesday on whether, and to what extent, the proposed move to level one for mainland council areas will proceed as planned.
The number of people in hospital with the virus has increased from 68 three weeks ago to 90 today - but there were more than 2,000 people in hospital at the peak of the second wave in January, and the number of Covid patients in intensive care is currently very low.
The first minister said she had considered whether additional restrictions needed to be introduced in three other council areas - Clackmannanshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire - where there are relatively high levels of the virus.
But all three areas have relatively low populations and the number of cases is low in absolute terms - with public health teams confident that the outbreaks are able to be controlled using existing measures.
