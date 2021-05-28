Rangers fan disorder images released by police
Police have released images of 17 people they want to trace in connection with violence and disorder in Glasgow after Rangers' Scottish Premiership title win.
Five officers were hurt after thousands of fans gathered in George Square, with flares set off and missiles thrown.
Police arrested 28 people over the trouble on 15 May and said "many more" would follow.
Two further men, age 34 and 44, were arrested on Friday.
Det Insp Craig Warren said the latest arrests were "just the beginning" as investigations continue.
The men have been charged in relation to the disorder and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
Det Insp Warren said: "The public can be confident we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible for the violence and disorder that took place.
"This will take time due to the numbers involved but, rest assured, if you were involved in causing this disorder, violence or anti-social behaviour you will be arrested."
Despite being warned against public gatherings because of the pandemic, thousands of Rangers supporters marched from Ibrox Stadium to George Square.
Earlier this month, former Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said Scottish football clubs could be held responsible for fan behaviour through strict liability if they were unwilling to tackle issues themselves.
MSPs had questioned the government's response to violence and "anti-Catholic and anti-Irish bigotry" displayed by fans during the title celebrations.
Police called the scenes "disgraceful" and on Friday, said inquiries were continuing.
The force said officers were reviewing CCTV, videos and images and urged anyone who had captured footage on their phones to get in touch.They highlighted there had been clips of the scenes circulating on social media and called on those who recognised individuals involved to come forward.
Police have also released an image of a woman who they believe will assist with an investigation into a "racial incident" near Ibrox stadium on the day of the title win.
Anyone with information or images of the incident has been urged to contact police via the non-emergency line or through its online portal.