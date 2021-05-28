Man charged with murder of woman found in Renfrew flat
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found in a flat in Renfrewshire.
Police have identified the woman as 34-year-old Lauren Wilson from Paisley.
She was pronounced dead after being found in the property in Renfrew's Cardon Square at about 23:45 on Wednesday.
Craig Walker, 39, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.