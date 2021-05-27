Man stabbed Christopher Nicol to death in front of children
- Published
A man has been jailed for life after stabbing a father to death in front of his young children and partner.
Steven Bryceland attacked Christopher Nicol, 27, at the victim's flat in Greenock, Inverclyde, on 26 September 2019 after demanding money.
The 45-year-old apologised to Mr Nicol's partner Courtney Lowe as he ran off with £200.
Bryceland was jailed for a minimum 17 years after he admitted the murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.
The court heard that Bryceland had worked at the B and M store in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, for eight years before the killing but was a "functioning drug addict" whose girlfriend had similar issues and had run up debts to local dealers.
Stabbed three times
Bryceland and Mr Nicol - who also used the surname Caraher - knew each other and both lived in Maple Road, Greenock.
At about 21:00 on the night of the murder, Mr Nicol had been at home with his girlfriend Ms Lowe and his two children.
Prosecutor Greg Farrell said Ms Lowe opened the front door after hearing a noise and was confronted with Bryceland who was wearing a black hat and a scarf covering his face and was carrying a knife.
He had walked into the living room and shouted: "Chris, give me your money'."
Ms Lowe shouted at the children to get into the kitchen as Mr Nicol grabbed a chair to defend himself.
He initially pinned Bryceland against a wall as Ms Lowe tried to help. But Mr Nicol slumped backwards having been stabbed.
Mr Farrell said: "Both continued to struggle with one another. Bryceland then stabbed him twice more in the back."
'It has gone terribly wrong'
The killer insisted he was not leaving until he got money - despite Ms Lowe pleading with him, saying she had to call 999. She eventually gave Bryceland £200 in cash from a cupboard.
Mr Farrell said: "He then stated 'sorry' and left."
Mr Nicol died despite the efforts of Ms Lowe, a neighbour and paramedics.
The court heard that Bryceland went home and told his partner: "I have done something and it has gone terribly wrong."
He was arrested for the murder two months later.
The court was told the "horror" of what Bryceland did "continued to haunt" him.
Brian McConnachie QC, defending, said Bryceland was struggling to see a way out of the financial difficulties he and his partner were in. He had obtained a payday loan but needed more money to pay off drug debts.
The advocate said Bryceland had "no intention" to harm anyone that night and was unaware children would be in the flat.
'Profound effect'
The knife - which was never found - belonged to Bryceland's brother.
Mr McConnachie added: "His personal circumstances and his record, as of September 2019, would suggest that he was not a candidate for committing a serious crime of violence or causing the death of another person."
Lord Richardson jailed Bryceland for life and cut the minimum prison term by a year due to the guilty plea.
The judge added: "The fact remains you murdered the man. You had a knife to rob him and stabbed him three times in front of his partner and young children. It is apparent your actions have had and continue to have a profound effect on the members of his family."