Euro 2020: Website ticket glitch hits Euro 2020 fan zone
- Published
Tickets sold prematurely for the Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow have been cancelled.
The 6,000 capacity area on Glasgow Green will be open for the 31 days of the tournament from 11 June.
Tickets went on sale on Tuesday morning at 10:00.
But organisers say some people were able to buy tickets prior to this time due to a glitch in the website and have now said these will be cancelled and sold again on 1 June.
It is expected that large screens in the fan zone will show matches and a 10m "festival tower" will show sporting, cultural and digital content.
A statement released on the Glasgow UEFA Euro 2020 social media pages said: "Glasgow Life unreservedly apologies for the disappointment caused to fans who waited until the advertised launch time and subsequently missed out.
"In the interest of fairness, we have decided to cancel all tickets purchased prior to 10:00h and relaunch the process at 10:00 on 1 June.
"Whilst we understand that this will leave people who have obtained tickets in good faith disappointed, we feel this is the only fair course of action."
Tickets purchased from 10:00 onwards will be honoured, the organisers said.