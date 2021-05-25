Teenager dies in hospital two days after Kilwinning 'disturbance'
- Published
A teenager has died in hospital two days after a disturbance in North Ayrshire.
Daryll Wright was taken to hospital following the disturbance in Kilwinning at about 02:30 on Saturday.
The 19-year-old from Coatbridge died at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock on Monday.
A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. At Kilmarnock Sheriff Court he made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Det Ch Insp Mick Carr said there would be more police patrols in the area where the disturbance happened - a lane at the rear of Ladyford Avenue.
"Our thoughts go out to Daryll's family at this extremely difficult time and we continue to provide them with support," he said.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area and I would ask anyone who has any concerns to speak to officers."