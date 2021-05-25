Man guilty of raping and murdering woman in her home in Ayr
- Published
A 30-year-old man been found guilty of raping and murdering a woman in her own home in Ayr.
David Hose attacked Kirsty Robertson, 29, after spending the night drinking with her and a female friend.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he pressed her neck and forced her face down into a couch to restrict her breathing.
Hose then left the house before later texting another friend to say he thought Ms Robertson might be dead.
Neighbours found the mother of two's naked body in the early hours of 20 October 2019.
A post-mortem examination was unable to conclusively establish a cause of death.
'No emotion'
Hose was found guilty after a trial and further convicted of raping a second woman at another house in Ayr in June 2017.
He showed no emotion as the verdicts were returned.
Judge Simon Collins adjourned sentencing until next month.
The court had heard that Ms Robertson was found to be the equivalent of eight times over the drink-drive limit.
Prosecutors said Hose took advantage of the young mother who was described as "intoxicated, unconscious and incapable of giving consent".
Hose had earlier raped a 28-year-old woman after she had also been drinking with the killer at a house in Ayr.
'Remembered nothing'
The witness said her last memory was watching Ayr United videos on YouTube with him before passing out.
Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald asked how she felt when she woke up.
The woman replied: "Dizzy and sore, I had not put anything together yet.
"I do not remember anything...how I was in bed or why I was naked."
The woman said Hose refused to answer when asked if they had sex and she later told a relative she thought she had been raped.
Hose was also charged with raping a third woman between June and December 2018 in Ayr, but jurors returned a not proven verdict on that allegation.
Following Hose's conviction, senior investigating officer Det Insp Fraser Normansell said: "My thoughts remain with the family of Kirsty Robertson, including her two young children at this time. But I hope that the fact that David Hose has now been found guilty will afford them some sense of justice."