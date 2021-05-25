Emma Faulds murder: Former prison officer Ross Willox found guilty
By Paul O'Hare
BBC Scotland
- Published
A former prison officer has been convicted of murdering his friend and dumping her naked body in a forest.
Ross Willox, 41, killed Emma Faulds, 39, after a party at his house in Monkton, South Ayrshire, in April 2019.
He went to elaborate lengths to cover his tracks but Ms Faulds' body was found six weeks later in the Galloway Forest, Dumfries and Galloway.
The discovery followed a massive search of the remote area, which was narrowed down by CCTV and mobile phone analysis.
Emma's family wept in court as the verdict was delivered at the High Court in Glasgow.
Willox, who had denied murder, will be sentenced next month.
