'No proof' that Emma Faulds was killed by anyone
- Published
A jury has been told that there was no proof anyone had killed Emma Faulds, let alone the man accused of her murder.
Defence QC Donald Findlay made the claim during his closing speech at the trial of Ross Willox.
Mr Willox, 41, denies murdering Ms Faulds at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019.
The 39-year-old's remains were discovered in Glentrool Forest, Dumfries and Galloway.
The High Court in Glasgow has heard that Ms Faulds' family said they last heard from her on Sunday 28 April 2019 when she was at her friend Mr Willox's house.
Mr Findlay reminded the jury of evidence that a delivery of drugs was made to Mr Willox's house at about 01:30 the following morning.
The driver who brought the drugs said he had seen Ms Faulds through the window.
The defence QC said some time after the delivery of the substance - whatever it was - Ms Faulds died.
Mr Findlay referred to a toxicology report on Ms Faulds' body that showed the presence of cocaethylene, which can form when cocaine and alcohol are both in the blood.
The court heard it can have fatal consequences for the user.
Mr Findlay said the Crown had not proved anyone had killed Mr Faulds, including the accused.
Ross Willox denies all the charges against him.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.