'No criminality' found in Rangers video
Police have said no criminality has been established over a video that appeared to show Rangers players and staff using sectarian language.
Footage posted online allegedly featured an anti-Catholic chant at an event inside Ibrox after the club won the Scottish Premiership title.
Rangers had said they were concerned that an "attempt to discredit players" had been "taken as genuine".
Police Scotland found no criminality after "extensive" inquiries.
Rangers' title win on Saturday 15 May was followed by disruption in Glasgow when thousands of fans took to the streets to celebrate.
They marched from Ibrox Stadium to George Square, where flares were set off and missiles thrown.
Police broke up the crowds after about five hours due to "rising disorder", with one officer suffering a serious facial injury.
In total, five police officers were injured and 28 people arrested.
Police Scotland has set up a dedicated team to investigate.
It hopes to track those involved and is using an online portal for members of the public to upload video or photos of the incident. CCTV footage is also being analysed.