Family tribute to man found dead in Port Glasgow flat
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a "fun-loving" man who was found dead at a flat in Port Glasgow on Sunday.
Anthony Collins, 28, from Greenock, was pronounced dead after police were called to the flat in Mackie Avenue at about 15:30.
His death is being treated as murder.
Two men, aged 35 and 46, have been charged in connection with his death and appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.
In a statement, released through Police Scotland, his family said: "Tony was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend.
"Tony was loved by many, he was such a fun-loving character who made everyone laugh.
"He had a heart of gold and touched the hearts of everyone he met. We are beyond heartbroken as a family and cannot put into words the impact this has had on us all. Life will never be the same without him."