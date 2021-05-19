Emma Faulds: Murder accused 'destroyed evidence'
- Published
Jurors in the Emma Faulds murder trial have been told the man accused of her killing her went to "extreme lengths" to cover up his crime.
Prosecutor Paul Kearney made the claim during his closing speech at the trial of Ross Willox in Glasgow.
Mr Willox denies murdering Ms Faulds at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019.
The 39-year-old's remains were discovered in Glentrool Forest, Dumfries and Galloway.
Mr Kearney told the High Court in Glasgow that Ms Fauld's body was "so decomposed" when it was found in June, the pathologist was unable to carry out the investigations he normally would have done.
"You heard the efforts and steps he took to destroy evidence to hide her body so it wasn't recovered," he said.
"The evidence and facts have been established and, as a result, he left a trail behind him, trying to destroy evidence. He left a trail of evidence which good police work was able to uncover."
The prosecutor said Mr Willox had made a "determined attempt to create a false narrative to conceal and destroy evidence" which showed the "nature of the crime being covered up".
"The Crown invites you to believe Emma never returned on 29 April and never left his house alive," Mr Kearney added.
It was put to jurors by Mr Kearney that he believed Willox was spotted by CCTV in a car close to his house before driving a short distance and stopping again.
Mr Kearney said: "If you accept Ross Willox was wiping the steering wheel and other places in the car, isn't that clear evidence of him trying to remove something from the steering wheel - be it finger prints or a virus I suppose or other evidence?
"Ross Willox thought a forensic examination was on the cards."
He added: "The only inference looking at the evidence in this case is that Ross Willox, having killed Emma, went to the extreme lengths we know about to destroy evidence.
"These are lengths only a murderer would go to."
Mr Kearney also claimed that information Willox gave to police when questioned about leaving on foot was a "pack of lies" and also stated it could have been "illusion or deception."
The advocate depute will continue his speech on Thursday.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.