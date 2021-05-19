Police probe car fire at home of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell
Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell and his family are "extremely shaken" after an explosion and fire at their home, the club has said.
Eight fire engines responded to reports of a car on fire outside the house in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, at about 01:00 on Wednesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze spread to other vehicles and the detached two-storey property.
No one was injured. Police Scotland and SFRS are investigating the cause.
Mr Lawwell confirmed in January he is to retire at the end of June after 17 years at Celtic.
He has been replaced by Dominic McKay, who has already moved from Scottish Rugby to take up the post.
A Celtic spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property."
"Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe."