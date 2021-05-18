Man charged over body found in Drumchapel flat
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a Glasgow flat.
The 45-year-old is due to appear at the city's sheriff court on Wednesday.
Craig Shaw, also 45, was found dead at his home in Jedworth Road, Drumchapel, on 22 April by friends who were concerned at being unable to contact him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and Police Scotland launched a murder inquiry.
Det Ch Insp Cameron Miller, from the force's major investigation team, said: "We continue to support Craig's family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"Our investigation into Craig's murder continues and I would encourage anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2750 of 22 April."