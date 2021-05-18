Woman who killed friend to remain under hospital care
A Lanarkshire woman who killed her friend by stabbing her 16 times, is to remain under medical care.
Josephine Carroll attacked 39-year-old Catherine Campbell in Coatbridge last July.
The 29-year-old was acquitted of murder last month after being deemed mentally ill at the time of the attack.
Judge Lady Stacey has imposed compulsion and restriction orders on Carroll to allow her to continue to receive medical treatment.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Stacey heard from two psychiatrists who had dealt with Carroll.
The hearing was told she suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.
'Expressed regret'
The judge told Carroll: "You will remain in the care of the doctors until such time it is thought safe to make other arrangements.
"I have noted that you have expressed regret for what happened."
Carroll sobbed heavily as the hearing was concluded.
The court heard previously how concerns had been raised about Carroll, who was sectioned in June 2020 due to a "psychotic episode".
Her mental health appeared to improve and it was decided she did not need to be put in hospital.
The incident happened on 25 July 2020 after Carroll and Ms Campbell had left a friend's house around 05:00.
As they walked down a lane, Carroll grabbed the mum by the hair exposing her neck before stabbing her 16 times.
'Struggles with guilt'
A 999 call was made and police found a red knife near to an unconscious Ms Campbell.
She had suffered wounds to her scalp, face and neck and upper body. Ms Carroll was pronounced dead at 05:43.
Rhonda Anderson, defending, said: "Miss Carroll continues to make progress and is anxious to continue to fully comply with the treatment.
"She has considerable regret and struggles to deal with the guilt of what occurred."