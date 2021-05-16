Hundreds gather in Glasgow's George Square for pro-Palestine rally
- Published
Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Glasgow's George Square for a pro-Palestinian rally.
Protesters shouted "free Palestine" during what organisers insisted was a peaceful demonstration on Sunday.
It came just hours after the area was cleared of broken glass and debris left by Rangers fans celebrating their club's Scottish Premiership title.
At least 188 people have been killed in Gaza during seven days of Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
A series of pro-Palestinian rallies have been held in cities across the UK and Ireland.
Ahead of the Glasgow rally, civil liberties lawyer Aamer Anwar tweeted that "1000s will gather peacefully with families & no alcohol, to protest the genocide of Palestinians."
He added: "We demand total respect by policescotland & a facilitation of the democratic right to protest, we will not tolerate any double standards or excuses".
Police Scotland said an "appropriate policing plan" had been put in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community.
Superintendent Emma Croft said: "Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six.
"We will continue to liaise with our partners, to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public. We continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."
London protest
In London on Saturday, nine police officers were injured and missiles were thrown amid efforts to disperse crowds outside the Israeli Embassy.
Thousands of people had earlier marched through the city to the gates of the embassy in Kensington.
Nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Scotland Yard said small pockets of disorder had followed a largely peaceful demonstration.
Forty-two people have died in the latest Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as the conflict with Palestinian militants entered its seventh day.
Gaza health officials said 16 women and 10 children were among the dead.
Israel's military said it had been targeting leaders and infrastructure linked to Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza.
Hamas launched a new barrage of rockets towards southern Israel on Sunday afternoon.
Since it began on Monday, at least 188 people have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 injured, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry. Israel says dozens of militants are among the dead.
Ten people, including two children, have been killed by militant attacks on Israel, Israeli officials say.