Covid in Scotland: Glasgow level 3 restrictions could be extended
Glasgow may have to remain under level three Covid restrictions for longer than a week, Scotland's national clinical director has warned.
Prof Jason Leitch said the situation remained "fragile" as case rates continue to climb.
The latest seven-day average per 100,000 population in the city is 89.4 cases, well above the level two benchmark of 50 cases.
All of mainland Scotland except Glasgow and Moray moves to level two on Monday.
The case rate in Moray now appears to be falling - with the latest figure being 69 cases per 100,000.
The figure for Glasgow City, however, is still on an upward trajectory, and East Renfrewshire is also seeing a rapid increase with 68 cases per 100,000 population.
There is evidence the Glasgow surge is being driven by the so-called Indian variant, unlike in Moray where it is thought to be much less of a factor.
Last Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said all mainland areas with the possible exception of Moray were expected to move to more relaxed level two restrictions which allow different households to meet up indoors, and pubs and restaurants to serve alcohol indoors.
But on Friday she announced that the move to level two would be delayed by a week for both Moray and Glasgow after cases in the city.
Prof Leitch told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show "it may well be" that Glasgow would have to remain in level three for longer than an extra week.
He added: "We'll give the best advice we can on this - we've met all weekend, we'll meet next week.
"Glasgow are doing an enormous amount of work. The leaders of the public health response in Glasgow are testing everywhere.
"If you haven't had a test and you're in Glasgow, you should do it."
Testing plea
Lateral flow test kits are available free on the NHS, and everyone in Scotland - but particularly in Glasgow - is being urged to take them twice a week regardless of whether they have symptoms, Prof Leitch said.
On vaccination, he said text messages were going out to younger age groups in the worst-affected Glasgow postcodes, inviting them to be vaccinated.
Prof Leitch said work was ongoing to identify those who did not previously come forward for their first dose, and he also urged people to take up offers of the second dose.
However, he said the success of the vaccination programme meant there was no evidence as yet that the upturn in cases would lead to significant increase in deaths or pressures on the NHS.
"We're keeping Glasgow at three. We're not locking Glasgow down. The beer gardens can still open, you can still meet outdoors," he said.
While a case rate of 50 cases per 100,000 population is a key benchmark for deciding if an area can move to level two, factors such as the ability of the local health service to cope are also considered.
Earlier, the Westminster health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said the experience of Bolton, which has also seen a surge in the Indian variant, was that it was mainly spreading among younger people who had not had a vaccine jab.
He said that while this variant appeared to me more transmissible and was likely to become the dominant UK strain, he was "confident" that existing vaccines offered protection.
In Bolton, he said he was aware of five people in hospital despite having had one dose of the vaccine and one "frail" person who had received two doses - but he said the "vast majority" were people who had not received any vaccine.