Police officers injured and 20 arrests in Rangers crowd trouble
Three police officers were injured and 20 people arrested in what police described as "disgraceful" scenes as Rangers supporters celebrated in Glasgow city centre.
Thousands of fans had taken to the streets after Rangers' first Scottish Premiership title win in a decade.
They marched from Ibrox Stadium to George Square on Saturday where flares were set off and missiles thrown.
Police intervened to disperse the crowds due to "rising disorder".
Glasgow remains in level 3 of Covid lockdown restrictions, with large gatherings outdoors not permitted.
The Scottish government called the actions of some supporters "selfish and irresponsible".
There had been a high, visible police presence throughout the day as huge crowds gathered outside Ibrox before the final game of the season against Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said it had declined a request to facilitate the march to George Square and urged the crowd to go home.
After supporters celebrated in George Square for about five hours, officers said some fans became unruly.
Property was damaged, several people assaulted and missiles and flares were thrown at officers.
Officers formed a line and cleared the group from the area just after 21:00, with Police Scotland describing the fans' behaviour as "disgraceful".
"Our officers became the focus of the crowd's attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them," Ch Supt Mark Sutherland, Police Scotland's Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow, said in a statement.
"Our policing response has been proportionate. We have responded appropriately and consistently to the behaviour of those gathered.
"This disgraceful behaviour which clearly endangered public and officer safety could not be tolerated and officers dressed in full public order equipment after appropriate warnings were given, moved in to disperse those present.
"Although most of those present dispersed, a number remained and confronted officers with violence and aggression. Missiles were thrown and officers came under direct attack as George Square and the surrounding area was cleared."
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland added: "I strongly condemn the behaviour of these supporters who have not only placed our officers at risk but have sought to damage the image and reputation of this great city, especially during this critical period of the pandemic."
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf called the gatherings in Glasgow "selfish and irresponsible behaviour" which put lives at risk.
"I understand the significance of this day for Rangers fans but I am extremely disappointed that supporters have once again ignored Covid regulations and chosen to gather in large numbers in Glasgow," Mr Yousaf said.
"This selfish and irresponsible behaviour endangers the lives of others - supporters, the police on duty and the wider community."
Fans had been warned against gathering to celebrate due to rising Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.
The Union Bears fan group had earlier announced plans to walk from the stadium to George Square.
On Friday night, scores of Rangers fans lit red flares simultaneously along the River Clyde in the city as they marked the end of the season.
In an earlier statement on Saturday, Ch Sutherland said: "We understand the importance of football in Glasgow, how it connects our communities and, is for many, a culture and a way of life.
"We are, however, still in the midst of a pandemic and under coronavirus restrictions people should not be gathering for any reason."
He said a request for a fan procession to the city centre had been declined, but police later decided to escort large groups of supporters as they made their way to George Square in order to minimise disruption.
Some arrests were made in the afternoon for anti-social behaviour.
But Supt Sutherland said due to the largely peaceful nature of the crowd at that time "it would not be proportionate for our resources to use a high level of force through public order policing to disperse those gathering".