Covid in Scotland: Police urge large Rangers crowds to disperse
Police have urged Rangers fans to disperse after crowds poured onto the streets of Glasgow to celebrate their club's Scottish Premiership title win.
Supporters started gathering outside Ibrox Stadium more than four hours ahead of the final league game of the season against Aberdeen.
There was a significant police presence throughout the pre-match celebrations.
Glasgow remains in level 3 of Covid lockdown restrictions, with large gatherings outdoors not permitted.
A Greater Glasgow Police statement said: "Our operation ahead of the Rangers v Aberdeen match has started.
"Officers will be deploying at a number of locations including Ibrox Stadium and George Square.
"Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."
Rangers had asked supporters to mark the club's title success in a "safe and sensible manner".
The Ibrox club's first title in a decade was wrapped up in early March when thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in Glasgow city centre.
Last May thousands of Liverpool fans flouted social distancing guidelines and gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club's first Premier league title in 30 years.
And in November hundreds of Celtic supporters defied the level four restrictions and converged on Celtic Park to call for the removal of the club's then manager Neil Lennon.