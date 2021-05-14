Sunshine on Leith actor Kevin Guthrie jailed for three years for sex attack
- Published
Actor Kevin Guthrie has been jailed for three years for sexually assaulting a woman at a flat in Glasgow.
The Sunshine on Leith star, 33, had denied the charge and told Glasgow Sheriff Court he had only "helped" the woman after she fell ill.
However, the jury was told that his DNA was found inside her underwear.
Sheriff Tom Hughes told Guthrie: "The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences."
He added: "The offence you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case.
"She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night.
"The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment."
Guthrie, who also starred in the Fantastic Beasts films and Netflix series The English Game, was found guilty after a four-day trial and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Held down
The attack happened at the flat of Scott Reid - a fellow actor, best known as Methadone Mick in BBC's Still Game - on 30 September 2017.
The 29-year-old woman had been due to meet the men at a bar in Glasgow but Mr Reid received a call from a taxi driver to collect her as she appeared ill.
He and Guthrie helped the woman into the flat in Glasgow's Kelvindale and put her on a bed.
The court heard Mr Reid called NHS 24 and left Guthrie in the room "to make sure she was OK".
The woman told the court: "I remember my top being lifted up and my bra being held down."
She was groped by Guthrie before he performed a sex act on her.
Guthrie carried out a further two sexual acts and kissed her on the mouth.
The court heard he would stop when Scott Reid came into the room.