Protesters block immigration van from leaving Glasgow street
- Published
An immigration van has been blocked from leaving a Glasgow street.
Police said officers had been called to Kenmure Street in Pollokshields, on the south side of the city, to support the UK Border Agency.
The force said a "number of protesters" were present and that officers remained at the scene.
Pictures from the scene showed at least a dozen officers surrounding a Home Office van, marked "immigration enforcement".
There were members of the public standing around the outside of the officers.
Some were heard shouting "let our neighbours go".
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 09:55 this morning, police were called to support colleagues at the UK Border Agency at an address in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, Glasgow.
"A number of protesters are now at the location. Officers are at the scene and enquiries are continuing."
Nine police vans and a number of police cars were also near the scene.
BBC Scotland has asked the Home Office to comment.