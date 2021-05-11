Emma Faulds' body found away from walking route
The body of murdered Emma Faulds was left in a forest area where someone "would not normally walk through", a court has heard.
Jurors were told police focused their search for Ms Faulds in Glentrool Forest, Dumfriesshire, after a soil expert was asked to examine potential evidence.
This included Timberland boots as well as Mercedes and Jaguar vehicles.
The body of 39-year-old Ms Faulds was discovered the following day.
Ross Willox, 41, denies murdering Ms Faulds at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019.
Her remains were found in Glentrool Forest on 12 June.
The High Court in Glasgow heard Prof Lorna Dawson was an expert adviser who had worked with police forces across the UK and in Australia.
She was asked to examine Timberland boots owned by Mr Willox as well as the two vehicles for the presence of soil.
Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked the professor: "You were approached to see if you could provide your expertise in soil science to assist in the search for Emma?"
She replied: "Yes."
Prof Dawson made her findings on 11 June.
'Wet and boggy'
The court heard the search for Ms Faulds then "refocused" on areas that were "wet and boggy" in Glentrool.
Mr Kearney asked the witness: "Police were searching in the general area at the time you provided the information. They then altered the search more to this type of environment there?"
She replied: "Near to an area that would create this boggy environment."
The body of Ms Faulds, of Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, was found the next day before the professor visited the site.
The court heard there was a "strategy meeting" on how best to take soil and plant samples from the scene to compare with earlier findings.
Mr Kearney asked the professor about what the area was like.
She said: "There was no walking path there...nothing of a natural path.
"It was quite difficult circumstances to work under due to the amount of midges.
"It was not an area that you would naturally walk through. You would avoid it."
Mr Willox denies the charges.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.