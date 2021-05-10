Emma Faulds: Murder accused did not join search for her
- Published
A man accused of murdering his friend Emma Faulds told the police he did not search for her after she went missing, a court has heard.
Ross Willox said he left Ms Fauld's Kilmarnock home on the morning of 29 April 2019. She was reported missing by her family the next day.
Her remains were found in Glentrool Forest, Dumfriesshire, on 12 June 2019.
Mr Willox, 41, denies murdering Ms Faulds, 39, at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019.
The court previously heard that a police dog discovered her body six weeks after she was reported missing.
Ross Willox's police statement was shown to the jury at the High Court in Glasgow.
Addressing Mr Willox, Det Sgt Stephen Tennant said: "Your friend went missing, you had known her for 18 years, see her regular and when she goes missing you didn't get involved to find her?"
He replied "I was never informed there was a search."
The trial continues.