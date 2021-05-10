BBC News

Man arrested after cyclist hurt in Blantyre hit-and-run

image copyrightCarol Richards
image captionMr Richards was struck on the way back from a training run

Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man after a cyclist was seriously hurt in an alleged hit-and-run in South Lanarkshire.

The incident happened on Spittal Terrace, near Hamilton Road in Blantyre, on Saturday 24 April.

Mark Richards, 50, was struck by a car on the way home from a training run and suffered a fractured spine.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

