Man arrested after cyclist hurt in Blantyre hit-and-run
- Published
Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man after a cyclist was seriously hurt in an alleged hit-and-run in South Lanarkshire.
The incident happened on Spittal Terrace, near Hamilton Road in Blantyre, on Saturday 24 April.
Mark Richards, 50, was struck by a car on the way home from a training run and suffered a fractured spine.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.