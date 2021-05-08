BBC News

Two men injured after double stabbing in Glasgow

image captionPolice were called to Keal Avenue in Blairdardie on Saturday morning

Two men are being treated for serious injuries after a double stabbing in Glasgow.

Police were called to a property in Keal Avenue, in the Blairdardie area, at about 10:30 on Saturday after reports of a disturbance.

Two men, aged 41 and 39, were found inside and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

No arrests have been made but officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

A force spokeswoman said: "The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public."

