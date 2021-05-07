Police issue witness appeal over Helensburgh pier death
Detectives have issued an appeal to trace a witness who helped at the scene after a woman was pulled from the water off Helensburgh pier.
The 25-year-old died after she got into difficulty and a 28-year-old man has since appeared in court in connection with her death.
The witness had an English accent and was wearing a lanyard round her neck.
Police said the incident happened in the seaside town in Argyll and Bute at about 17:15 on Friday 23 April.
Det Con Angela Tipping said: "We believe this woman may have important information that could help with our inquiries.
"If anyone knows her or the woman herself see this appeal, please call us."
