Police issue witness appeal over Helensburgh pier death

Published
image captionThe pier was cordoned off after the incident on 23 April

Detectives have issued an appeal to trace a witness who helped at the scene after a woman was pulled from the water off Helensburgh pier.

The 25-year-old died after she got into difficulty and a 28-year-old man has since appeared in court in connection with her death.

The witness had an English accent and was wearing a lanyard round her neck.

Police said the incident happened in the seaside town in Argyll and Bute at about 17:15 on Friday 23 April.

Det Con Angela Tipping said: "We believe this woman may have important information that could help with our inquiries.

"If anyone knows her or the woman herself see this appeal, please call us."

